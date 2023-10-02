Foo Fighters Announces Summer 2024 “Everything or Nothing At All” Tour Dates

Home News Kennedy Huston October 2nd, 2023 - 7:18 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

Foo Fighters plan to hit 10 cities and play 12 shows around the U.S. on their upcoming Summer 2024 tour–Everything or Nothing at all. The tour will showcase their recently released album, But Here We Are, and will be one of their largest tours since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Accompanying the band on exclusive dates will be The Hives, Amyl and the Sniffers, The Pretenders, Alex G, Mammoth WVH and more.

The tour will begin in New York featuring Foo Fighters’ new drummer, Josh Freese. The group will spend around 7 days on the east coast before heading to Cincinnati and Minnesota. By August 7th, we should see the band make their way to the west coast where they’ll be playing in San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 6 at 10 am. Presales and other information can be found at this link.

As for the rest of 2023, Foo Fighters will be making an appearance in Australia and New Zealand to kickstart the introduction of their new album.

Foo Fighters recently teamed up with Billy Idol at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day festival on September 3. The band and Idol performed a cover of Sex Pistols’ “Pretty Vacant”. To read more on this visit the link.

Check to see if Foo Fighters will be playing near you:

July 17, 2024 – New York, NY – City Field

July 19, 2024 – New York, NY – City Field

July 21, 2024 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 23, 2024 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 25, 2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

July 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

August 3, 2024 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

August 7, 2024 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

August 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

August 16, 2024 – Portland, OR – Providence Park Soccer Stadium