‘2 Minutes to Tulsa’ Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Cirith Ungol, Flotsam & Jetsam and Night Demon

Home News Kennedy Huston November 1st, 2023 - 6:01 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

‘2 Minutes to Tulsa’ metal festival has announced their wild 2024 lineup featuring Cirith Ungol, Flotsam & Jetsam, and Night Demon, along with 10 other thrilling artists. Hosted by Horton Records, the festival will take place over two days starting Friday, March 29–tickets on sale now.

American heavy metal group, Cirith Ungol, formed in the 70s and have recorded six studio albums since. They’re known for their hit songs, “Black Machine”, “Master of the Pit”, and “Atom Smasher”. Reaching an end to their 50-year-long musical careers, the group has announced their official retirement from live shows by the end of 2024. You don’t want to miss Cirith Ungol performing live for what might be the last time at ‘2 Minutes to Tulsa’. For more information on their retirement visit the link.

President of Horton Records, Brian Hortan, says “This festival is back with a fantastic lineup, and we couldn’t be happier to expand to two days.”

He continues, “We were overwhelmed and humbled by the support for last year’s event, with fans traveling long distances and spending a full weekend with us in Tulsa. Some bands will be playing in Tulsa for the first time, including Cirith Ungol, Jag Panzer, Omen and Nasty Savage. It will be Cirith Ungol’s last time, too, as the band has announced this is their final tour. Omen’s Kenny Powell will be returning to Tulsa for the first time in almost 40 years, and Flotsam & Jetsam will be returning to the Cain’s Ballroom stage for the first time since 1990. We’ll have more to announce as the date gets closer.”