Cirith Ungol Announces Retirement at the End of 2024 From Live Performance

Cult heavy metal legends, Cirith Ungol, today announce their official retirement from live performances at the close of 2024.

In a statement, the band quotes, “After careful deliberation, we have decided that 2024 will be the final year that Cirith Ungol will be performing live. Having taken a twenty-five-year-long hiatus, we could never have imagined the tidal wave of love and support that would come from all of you upon our return. From the depths of our soul, we would like to thank every one of you for attending our shows and supporting our music. We are immensely proud of the work we have created in the past few years, and are beyond excited about our latest epic album, Dark Parade.

“Legions, this is your call to arms. If you’ve never had the opportunity to see the band live, or if you want to see us perform once more, 2024 will be your last chance. We will be announcing shows worldwide in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for news. If you’re a promoter interested in booking the band, please contact our booking agents directly:

United States – nanotear@gmail.com

Europe – schroerg@dragon-productions.com

South /Latin America – edu.lane13@gmail.com

Cirith Ungol will release their sixth full-length, Dark Parade on October 20th via Metal Blade Records. Cirith Ungol started writing songs for Dark Parade as soon as Forever Black was released. But they were stalled by the global pandemic, struggling through illness, seclusion, grief, and depression in their quest to create dark, vibrant art. But they persevered. With all eight demos finished, Cirith Ungol started recording Dark Parade in October 2022. The result is a triumph of pessimism and pain; a head-over-heels, Lovecraftian take into an abyss of horror and despair. Despite the fantasy-inspired art on the band’s albums and their Tolkien-derived name – the band stopped exploring sword and sorcery-related themes in the mid-’80s. Most of the subjects they’ve addressed since then have been far more real and frightening than any ravenous make-believe creatures fighting sword-wielding warriors.