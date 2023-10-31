MGMT Announce New Album Loss Of Life For February 2024 Release, Share New Video “Mother Nature”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 12:02 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today rock band MGMT have announced today their fifth studio album Loss Of Life, will be released on February 23 by Mom + Pop Music and the album is the long awaited followup to 2018’s Little Dark Age. The duo of Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser worked on the 10 tracks with producer Patrick Wimberly and longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann, who mixed the album.

Christine and the Queens appear on the song “Dancing in Babylon,” which is the first ever feature on Loss Of Life. Additional production is supplied by Daniel Lopatin, Brian Burton, James Richardson and Miles A. Robinson serving as associate producer and engineer.

Also out today is the album’s guitar and synth-powered first single,“Mother Nature,” which builds from a wistful, strummy introduction to an anthemic swirl of noise by its conclusion. According to MGMT, the song “outlines the archetypical MGMT mythology of one hero attempting to get the other hero to come on the journey that they ‘must’ go on. One part sounds like Oasis.”

The stunning animated video for “Mother Nature” was directed by another MGMT longtime collaborator Jordan Fish, who has worked with the group since Oracular Spectacular. In the clip, two animal friends named Dog and Turtle team up to take down an evil pet collector.

“I hope the story makes people happy and feel connected to family, friends and the animal kingdom as well.” said Fish. The themes of Loss Of Life will be further explored through future videos made by a remarkable roster of writers, producers and directors.

Loss Of Life Track List

1. Loss Of Life (part 2)

2. Mother Nature

3. Dancing In Babylon (featuring Christine and the Queens)

4. People In The Streets

5. Bubblegum Dog

6. Nothing To Declare

7. Nothing Changes

8. Phradie’s Song

9. I Wish I Was Joking

10. Loss Of Life