MGMT Teases New Album “Loss of Life”

September 22nd, 2023 - 10:02 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

It has been more than five years since MGMT’s latest album, Little Dark Age that was released and the duo from New York appears to have no urgency to create a followup. In May, MGMT graced the stage at Just Like Heaven, a festival dedicated to blog-rock nostalgia where they performed their debut album Oracular Spectacular in its entirety.

MGMT released a 12″ single titled “As You Move Through The World” in 2020, while the band’s leader, Andrew VanWyngarden has issued a couple of solo tracks since then. Moreover, members MGMT have collaborated with Lil Yachts and Cola Boyy on recent albums. Nevertheless, there are indications that we may receive a new album from MGMT before this year comes to a close.

MGMT teases about their new album “Loss of Life. VanWyngarden posted a photo six months ago with the line: “Just got done cooking L.O.L.” and also added “this is not album artwork, just a photo.”

Fans were figuring out and guessing that the “L.O.L” was a hint at the album title and it might be called Loss of Life. On the photo of the test pressings, someone was playing around and figured out the phrase “elf of soils” and this is an anagram of Loss of Life.

This record silence may be due to the fact that VanWyngarden has been working on solo projects, for now, more details are still unknown that will tell us about the delivery that trusting in the duo is soon to arrive. Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser continue to push boundaries and redefine pop music.Click here from Stereogum to read more information about it.

