MGMT Drop Downtempo New Song “As You Move Through The World”

Kelly Tucker March 21st, 2020 - 2:09 PM

MGMT shared a new track titled “As You Move Through The World” which has a surreal and authentic sound. The song starts out with a stalled, yet starry-eyed electronic sway that blends and fades for over two minutes straight, without any interruption. With the entire song lasting over seven minutes in total, an overlay of a drumbeat strikes in after two minutes into the song, which has a soft and steady beat, but then edges its way in more forcefully, before hazy vocals fade against a hollowed out explosive sound. The edgy parameters of the song take you into a trance-like state, where you can only imagine being inside a darkened, empty room with flickering lights, which might dispel you into a new space altogether. The sound is very profound and meaningful in a multi-dimensional capacity and when you think it couldn’t dive any deeper, a fast, spaced-out beat is introduced, set against various instrumentals. MGMT has expanded their sound in a genius, new way.

In a post on Instagram, MGMT share, “Hey all you COVIDS—oops, we mean KIDS, Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, As You Move Through The World, a little early! Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.” The band states how to pre-order the new music and then also shares about upcoming tour dates, “Mexico & Houston we’ll get to you, we promise! We’re actively working on rescheduling those shows and you’ll be hearing from us very soon. You can get the most up-to-date info by signing up for our mailing list. You can find everything you need to listen/buy/sign-up at the link in our bio. Stay healthy everyone, and don’t forget to spritz your mitts! love, MGMT.”

In 2019, the band released “In the Afternoon” with a retro video. The song appears on a limited edition 12″ vinyl out this month, on which “As You Move Through the World” is the B-side. If all goes well in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic, MGMT is scheduled to play three shows in Japan, starting May 20 in Osaka, May 21 in Tokyo and May 23 in Yokohama before heading performing at the Seoul Jazz Festival on May 24 in Seoul, South Korea.