Marnie Stern & Fred Armisen Share New Cover of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” By Blue Öyster Cult

Caroline Carvalho October 27th, 2023 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Stereogum, Marnie Stern & Fred Armisen collaborates and shares a new cover of “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” from the Joyful Noise Halloween Party Vol. 1 compilation album which is out now. Marnie Stern is currently preparing for her new album titled The Comeback Kid that will be released on November 3 via Joyful Noise Recordings.

The metaphor used in the lyrics of the song centers on the concept of passing away. Death is likened to various elements of life such as the changing seasons, the wind, the sun, the rain, Valentine’s Day, Romeo and Juliet, and even the number 40,000. The refrain encourages the audience to not be fearful of the reaper, insinuating that death is a natural part of life and that everyone will face it eventually. Additionally, the song emphasizes the importance of cherishing our time on this earth, finding love, and experiencing all that life has to offer, even though we will inevitably come to an end. Originally, “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” was categorized as a hard rock/pyschedelic rock, but this new version from Marnie Stern & Fred Armisen has a vibe more of indie alternative rock highlighting Marnie’s great guitar playing style.

Stern and Armisen are no strangers to collaboration, having previously performed together as part of the 8G band on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The net profits from the compilation will go entirely towards supporting the Jonathan Lee Home Memorial Fund.







