McKenna Grace Shares Cinematic New Video For “Catch Me”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Actor, singer, and songwriter Mckenna Grace, has captivated her fans worldwide with the official release of her highly-anticipated music video for the song “Catch Me.” In the music video Grace showcases her talent not only as a musician butalso as a director.

Co-directed by Gus Black and Grace herself, the video is a first hand journey into the complexities of new love and the heartbreak of lost love that are set against the backdrop of autumn golden hues. Also Grace‘s lyrics are so honest and full of raw emotion when asking “Why love, if it leaves you empty? Why fall if there’s no one to catch you?”

The artist‘s autobiographical heartbreak pop video plays out like pages of a diary on film, with cinematic flashbacks showing a young couple innocently falling in love, sharing moments by the fire, baking, and strolling hand in hand under the autumn leaves. Amidst these montages, viewers will witness visual and lyrical growth, including her first on-screen kiss with a

mysterious newcomer, whose name has not been released, setting fan pages a buzz.

With over 67 million in global streams, Grace’s music continues to stand out in the industry thanks to her authentic lyrics and relatable shared experiences, which strikes the perfect balance between teenage innocence and angst.

“Catch Me’s” video was released on the heels of the musicians’s seventeenth birthday and is the first single from her recent autobiographical EP Autumn.