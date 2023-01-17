Mckenna Grace Releases Self-Loathing Single And Music Video For “Ugly Crier”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 5:56 PM

Today Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress and recording artist Mckenna Grace released the magical single and music video for “Ugly Crier.” In the press release Music Television discusses what “Ugly Crier” is all about.

“Ugly Crier” opts for theatricality without bombast to tell her story. This particular tale also boasts power chords, shout-along self-deprecation and a thrilling finale that cranks up both the drama and the volume.”

The Texas-born artist will be releasing her debut EP this Spring 2023 and her upcoming acting work includes starring along with Kid Cudi in Disney’s “Crater”, Keep performing her Emmy-nominated role as Esther Keyes in “The Handmaid’s Tale” and starring alongside Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks in Peacock’s true crime mini-series “A Friend Of The Family.” Also this March Grace will also reprise her lead role as the character Phoebe in the upcoming Ghostbuster Afterlife sequel.