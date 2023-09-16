Mckenna Grace Shares Thrilling New Single “Bark to the Beat” Featuring Blackbear

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 16th, 2023 - 11:39 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Recently Mckenna Grace shared a new release for the upcoming Paw Partole movie called “Bark to the Beat”. The new song Features Blackbear and it is absolutely perfect for Paw Patrol-The Mighty Movie.

A press release states, “This eagerly awaited release marks a thrilling reunion between Grace and the multi-platinum singer-songwriter Blackbear, following their successful collaboration in 2020 when Grace starred in the music video for Blackbear’s hit single, “Queen of Broken Hearts,” amassing over +21 million video views.”…“‘Bark to the Beat’ is the final addition to a trio of tracks featured from the upcoming film, PAW Patrol -The Mighty Movie set to release on September 29th. This impressive lineup of recording artists contributing to the film, in addition to Grace and Blackbear, includes “Learning To Fly” by Grammy Award®-winning artist Christina Aguilera and “Down Like That” by Grammy Award®-nominated performer Bryson Tiller.”

This song has a deep beat to start with that sets a highly upbeat mood to the song. Before the vocals come in the listener can hear what seems to be a howl and it’s so cute for the movie. When Grace’s vocals come in they sound sweet and perfect for the movie. This is a perfect song for parents and kids because it has a great message and it sounds adult enough for parents to listen to as well. Upbeat and fun you won’t want to miss this one. Be sure to give this song a listen below in anticipation of the upcoming movie!