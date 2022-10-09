Aesop Rock & Blockhead Debut Animated Music Video For “All The Smartest People”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 9th, 2022 - 11:27 AM

Rapper Aesop Rock and producer Blockhead have debuted their animated music video for“All The Smartest People.” The single comes from Rock and Blockhead’s collaborative record Garbology, which was released in 2021.

The video features a seated, animated version of Aesop Rock coupled with psychedelic visuals as the rapper recites the deep lyrics from his track, including: “I know every black crow in the city by its first name/And its surname, and its bird call, and its birthday/Look, I’m cursed.”

All of the illustrations and animations were impressively done by the rapper himself and viewers can expect to see a myriad of somewhat hidden references and clues within the video.

“I heard a calling that said ‘you should draw 1,500 selfies,’ and I answered that call on some ‘hold my Bubly,’” Rock says. “I had been messing around with some short animations and decided to take a crack at something a little longer. The process made my eyes hurt, and now your eyes can hurt too.”

The two artists had also worked together to release the music video for “Flamingo Pink” back in 2021.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford