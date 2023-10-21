Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis Spells Out “Trump 2024” with Dead Coyotes

Home News Nyah Hamilton October 21st, 2023 - 1:37 PM

People are particularly disturbed by Staind Frontman Aaron Lewis’ recent actions. To promote his solo tour and former president Donald Trump’s presidential race next year, Lewis has used the corpses of 32 coyotes to spell out “Trump 24.”

The artist’s fans are especially disturbed by his behavior. It has been no secret that Lewis has been a vocal supporter of former President Trump, but most believe this behavior is way over the line. Using the corpses of dead animals as a symbol of promotion has caused controversy online. Many social media users have deemed Lewis’ actions unacceptable.

According to Loudwire, a few conservatives don’t approve as well with one user writing “I don’t care if it’s legal or not…. I find this very disturbing. I’m a Republican, and this is horrible… it takes a very evil heart to do this… unfollowing and hopefully, you loose [sic] a lot of fans… I’m definitely not giving up my money for you,”

During an on stage speech back in July of 2022, Lewis blasted the government for not placing enough importance on the Constitution in his opinion. He had previously promoted Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medication, for treatment against Covid-19. He also led a “Fuck Biden” chant in the president’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

