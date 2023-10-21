Lana Del Rey and Holly Macve Team Up On New Song “Suburban House”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 21st, 2023 - 6:28 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to Stereogum, Lana Del Rey and Irish folk-pop artist Holly Macve team up on new song “Suburban House.” “Suburban House” reflects a sense of disillusionment with love and the desire for a deeper sense of fulfillment within the confines of a suburban lifestyle. It explores the complexities of relationships and embraces the impermanence of emotional connections.

In the chorus, Holly Macve expresses her resignation towards her suburban life. She lies in her suburban home, surrounded by the changing colors of fall, symbolizing the passage of time. She recognizes that is not waiting for someone to come rescue her, understanding that love is transitory and can come and go.

Lana Del Rey’s verse adds another level of meaning to the song. It describes seeing an open and clear path, symbolizing a new opportunity or a new beginning. The mention of beautiful white mountain tops and having many places to call home implies a sense of desire for freedom or wanderlust. In the final chorus, both singers come together to emphasize their shared feelings. They understand that love is fleeting and recognize that people, including their partners can change their minds. The repetition of “love comes and goes” reinforces the transient nature of relationships and serves as a reminder not to place too much importance on fleeting emotions. The ballad that Lana Del Rey performs in has a nostalgic, old-fashioned quality to it that suits her style. Her lyrics, “You always said/’Snow looks so perfect when it’s untouched and new,” bring to mind her previous work with Taylor Swift on “Snow On The Beach.” Lana Del Rey has previously been on tour this fall that started on September 14 and ended on October 5.