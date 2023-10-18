Tobias Forge Responds To Venue Banning Face Paint At Ghost Show: “I Was Furious”

Home News Skyy Rincon October 18th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

In a recent interview with Metal Hammer, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge responded to the face paint ban that caused a commotion at the band’s show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre back in August. Forge stated that he was “furious” upon hearing that many fans were asked to remove their face paint, arguing that Ghost shows are meant to be a place for creative self-expression.

Ghost fans take the band’s concerts, otherwise referred to as “rituals,” seriously. Many attendees choose to apply face paint in the style of one of the Papa Emeritus characters (or as the beloved Cardinal Copia) or don replicas of the Nameless Ghoul masks. However, some fans were not able to do so at the St. Louis, Missouri show which prompted an apology from the venue.

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre had posted its policy on face paint and masks on Twitter two days prior to the August 11th concert, stating: “Face paint or masks covering the face are not allowed while entering the venue or purchasing items at concessions. Any face coverings must be removable upon request.”

However, some fans decided to don the face paint anyway, not realizing they were in violation of the policy until they arrived at the venue and were asked to remove it. Some fans had reported that the venue staff had claimed that the “no mask, no face paint” policy was at the direction of the band which confused fans even more.

Forge commented on this during the interview, explaining, “They told them it was a band requirement. That was upsetting to me. We would never ask that of our fans. We want them to dress up, we want them to come and have fun.”

During the concert, Forge also noticed the lack of face paint on audience members and later learned of the issue: “The story that I heard was that it was an initiative taken by some of the security people, who didn’t approve of the band. They didn’t like what we were doing so they wanted to be mean to these kids, and those kids were really, really upset with that.”

In other news, Forge recently revealed that the band’s two phone-free shows at the Kia Forum were recorded and will be a part of an upcoming Ghost movie which will be “a film with a concert element.” At the last show of the Re-Imperatour in Brisbane, Australia, Papa Emeritus IV also hinted at the fact that he might have played his final show with the band.