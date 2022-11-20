Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick’s Day 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 20th, 2022 - 8:19 PM

The Dropkick Murphys’ have just wrapped up their very special acoustic “This Machine…Theater Tour” yesterday November 19, but fans who were not able to see any of their shows can rest assured because the Dropkick Murphy just announced the full run of dates for their 2023 tour “Pega Presents…Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour.” Featuring artists The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern as opening acts for alternating performances, the Dropkick Murphys’ full-throttle rock tour will launch March 1st in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Fillmore and make their way throughout the East Coast of the United States, hitting cities such as Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia, before finally culminating in four shows in the Dropkick Murphys’ hometown Boston every night from March 16-18 at the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway and at the House of Blues Boston on March 19. For the three shows at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the Dropkick Murphys will be joined by the country band Turnpike Troubadours, a band from which lead singer Evan Felker has collaborated with the Dropkick Murphys before on their esteemed single “The Last One.” For the March 16th performance, the band will be joined by special guest Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the newly announced St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour went live last Friday, November 18, at 10:00 AM local time at the Dropkick Murphys’ official website. Tickets for the March 17, 18 and 19 shows have already been sold out since then, but a limited number of tickets, added later due to excessive fan demand, are still available for the March 16 show.

Tour Dates:

3/1 – Charlotte, NC @ The Filmore *

3/2– Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

3/3 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

3/4 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Janus Live *

3/5 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

3/7 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall *

3/8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

3/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *

3/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena (solo show)

3/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe *

3/13 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *

3/14 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *

3/16 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

3/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *** (SOLD OUT)

3/18– Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **** (SOLD OUT)

3/19– Boston, MA @ House of Blues * (SOLD OUT)

* with The Rumjacks & Jesse Ahern

** with Turnpike Troubadours & Nikki Lane

*** with Turnpike Troubadours & The Rumjacks

**** with Turnpike Troubadours & Jesse Ahern

