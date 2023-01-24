Amanda Palmer Announces Three Solo Piano Shows

Home News Cait Stoddard January 24th, 2023 - 4:49 PM

Today artist Amanda Palmer has announced she will be performing three solo piano concerts in Tacoma Washington, Poughkeepsie New York and Boston Massachusetts. Palmer is known as the lead vocalist, pianist and lyricist of the duo The Dresden Dolls. The musician is also known for being a member of the duo Everly Everly and as the vocalist and songwriter for the Amanda Palmer and the Grand Theft Orchestra.

Fans who are Palmer’s patrons should have already gotten the code because the 24 hour Patron Only Presale starts tomorrow at 10am PT. With the code Patrons will have an exclusive chance to buy the tickets before the public can. For more information click here . Tickets for the general public will go on sale on the 27 at 10:00 am local time.

In the press release Palmer expresses her thoughts about the upcoming three shows.

“I may even craft the setlist using polls on the patreon to see what songs people really want to (need to?) hear. It’s been so long since I dug into my old solo catalog and played tunes from Who Killed Amanda Palmer, the Down Under record, the billions of covers I’ve recorded and want to play around with…plus there’s the new things I’ll be writing and wanting to test. It’ll be FUN!!!”

An Evening With Amanda Palmer Tour Dates

April 15 – Tacoma, WA – The Temple Theater

April 28 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Bardavon Opera House

, April 29 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theater