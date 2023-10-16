6ix9ine Arrested In Dominican Republic Following Alleged Assault Of Producer

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

According to nme.com, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has allegedly been arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly assaulting two people, including his music producer. According to a report by Daily Mail, the alleged arrest took place on October 13 and the alleged incident was allegedly related to the alleged assault of two men which was allegedly carried out by the alleged musician and others.

6ix9ine was allegedly arrested while allegedly trying to leave the country on an alleged private plane after the alleged assault. On October 13, a lawyer went on Instagram to mention that 6ix9ine was allegedly put on a “migration alert.”

“Trying to get out of the country in a private jet, Tekashi 69 ended up on MIGRATION ALERT. Her journey was aborted. The popular artist is on the run, his whereabouts unknown since there is an arrest warrant issued for beatings and injuries and threats.”

As reported by Diario Libre, 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend singer Yailin La Mas Viral was allegedly recording a song at a studio with producer Diamond La Mafia when Mafia was allegedly attacked along with another alleged person in the alleged group.

The alleged assault was allegedly captured on video but allegedly there is an alleged clip that allegedly shows an alleged group of men who were allegedly entering a building moments before the alleged incident took place.

Also in the report, Mafia allegedly told the outlet that Yailin had allegedly left the studio at the time of the assault and claimed the other man allegedly attacked by the group was allegedly hit with the butt of a gun where the man allegedly required surgery to have his jaw realigned.