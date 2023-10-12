Kiss Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech’s Widow

Home News Cait Stoddard October 12th, 2023 - 11:32 AM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to loudwire.com, rock band KISS are allegedly being sued for alleged wrongful death and alleged negligence by the family of their late guitar technician Fran Stueber, who was allegedly Paul Stanley‘s longtime stage technician.

The family allegedly claims that Stueber’s death back in 2021 allegedly happened after he had contracted COVID-19 during the KISS’s ongoing farewell End of the Road World Tour, was allegedly”direct and proximate result of the dangerous condition created by defendants.” said the alleged lawsuit.

According to Rolling Stone, the alleged defendants named in the alleged suit also includes the band’s manager Doc McGhee, the tour’s promoter Live Nation and the hotel chain Marriott. An alleged Rolling Stone investigation back in 2021 allegedly claimed that several KISS roadies alleged that lax COVID protocols on the tour that allegedly contributed to Stueber’s death.

On October 11 Stueber’s widow, Catherine Stueber and several other of her family members allegedly filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles and they have allegedly claimed that a “failure to enforce or have adequate COVID-19 policies or procedures caused a COVID-19 outbreak amongst band members and tour personnel” allegedly led to Stueber’s death. The family are allegedly seeking unspecified special damages, plus other alleged damages that were allegedly related to lost income and medical expenses.

“Decedent suffered fatal injuries, and Plaintiffs suffered damages, including, but not limited to funeral and burial expenses, the permanent deprivation of the love companionship, affection solace, society, comfort, assistance, services and financial contributions, and moral support of Decedent in an amount according to proof at trial.” said the alleged suit.

At the time of Fran’s death, KISS allegedly had proper COVID protocols on the road. “KISS and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines. said KISS.

The End of the Road Tour is set to conclude at the end of this year. The tour was first announced back in 2018 and at one point was scheduled to wrap in 2021. The band’s final scheduled show will be in December and Gene Simmons has recently that KISS is really calling it quits this time, while they’re “on top.”