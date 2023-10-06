Guns N Roses Chase Field Concert Postponed As Diamondbacks Advance To Playoffs

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 6th, 2023 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Matt Matasci

Rock metal band Guns N’ Roses postponed their concert at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to playoffs. According to Blabbermouth, the Diamondbacks won their match against the Milwaukee Brewers and have since advanced to the National League Division Series. The baseball team won their match on Wednesday, October 3.

Information on the potential rescheduling of the Guns N’ Roses concert will be released soon. However, fans are able to keep their tickets for when the rescheduled date is posted.

Derrick Hall, the CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has since commented on the postponement of the rock metal band’s concert:

“That’s [the postponing of the Guns N’ Roses concert] a good problem to have. And I hope we can do just that. I’d rather play their music in the car on the way back to the stadium.”

On September 9 of this year, the rock metal band initially postponed and eventually canceled their concert in St. Louis at the Busch Stadium. They were supposed to perform alongside The Pretenders. There have been mixed reactions on social media, reporting that their cancelation was due to low ticket sales, which later turned into Axl Rose’s sickness.

Prior to the cancellation of their concert in St. Louis, Guns N’ Roses has also announced other 2023 tour dates for the fall of 2023. Some notable locations include Missouri, Texas, and California. They have also added new dates to their tour as well.