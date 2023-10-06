Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 6th, 2023 - 1:18 PM

Today, Friday October 6, Bruce Springsteen has announced rescheduled tour dates for Spring and Summer 2024. He made his decisions to postpone his tour dates for the latter half of this year to focus on recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

According to NME, Springsteen is set to continue his tour on March 19 of 2024 where he would perform in Phoenix, AZ. He is set to perform at the Football Center and will perform in San Francisco, Inglewood, etc.

Tickets for the postponed concert dates will be valid for Springsteen’s concerts in 2024. However, the rescheduled dates for Springsteen’s appearances in Canada will be posted next week.

Here are the tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and his featured guest The E Street Band’s 2024 concerts:

March 19 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

March 25 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

March 28 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

March 31 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

April 4 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum

April 7 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum

April 12 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

April 15 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena

April 18 – Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome

April 21 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

August 7 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park

August 13 – Baltimore, MD, Oriole Park at Camden Yards