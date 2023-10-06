Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Spring & Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Today, Friday October 6, Bruce Springsteen has announced rescheduled tour dates for Spring and Summer 2024. He made his decisions to postpone his tour dates for the latter half of this year to focus on recovery from peptic ulcer disease.
According to NME, Springsteen is set to continue his tour on March 19 of 2024 where he would perform in Phoenix, AZ. He is set to perform at the Football Center and will perform in San Francisco, Inglewood, etc.
Tickets for the postponed concert dates will be valid for Springsteen’s concerts in 2024. However, the rescheduled dates for Springsteen’s appearances in Canada will be posted next week.
Here are the tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and his featured guest The E Street Band’s 2024 concerts:
March 19 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
March 25 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena
March 28 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
March 31 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
April 4 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum
April 7 – Inglewood, CA, Kia Forum
April 12 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena
April 15 – Albany, NY, MVP Arena
April 18 – Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome
April 21 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 15 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
August 23 – Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park
August 7 – Washington, DC, Nationals Park
August 13 – Baltimore, MD, Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week, on the 29th of September, Springsteen has released a new single. The new single, titled “Addicted to Romance,” features Bruce Dessner. The song is featured in the newly-released film, “She Came To Me.”