Bruce Springsteen Postpones Remaining 2023 Tour Dates To 2024 Due To Illness

Tiffany Cheng September 27th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

On September 7, 2023, American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen recently postponed his performances for the month of September. Now, Springsteen has made his decision to postpone the remaining tour dates that were initially to be held for the remainder of 2023 to 2024. Makeup dates for the 2023 shows will be announced next week.

The decision was made in an effort for Springsteen and his battle with peptic ulcer disease. According to Variety, tickets for the postponed dates will remain valid for future shows, and refunds will be issued if participants cannot attend Springsteen’s 2024 rescheduled shows.

Representatives who speak on behalf of Springsteen have posted an announcement about postponing the singer’s tour on social media. They have also confirmed that the singer is undergoing medical treatment. According to Variety, the tour dates will be delayed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Concerns for Springsteen’s health have since begun in August of this year. On August 16 and 18, the singer-songwriter was supposed to perform in Philadelphia, but has been postponed last minute until August 21 and 23, 2024. It is unknown when the singer would perform for other locations.