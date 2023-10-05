The Soundtrack Of Our Lives Announce First Headlining Tour In 10 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard October 5th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, this past Summer Swedish rock band The Soundtrack of Our Lives reunited for several festival appearances, which were the band’s first live shows in a decade.

Each festival performance went well and now The Soundtrack of Our Lives have announced a 2024 tour. “We do it because apparently we are needed in this special era of human history.” Said frontman Ebbot Lundberg.

As for the tour dates, the band will be stopping in all Scandinavia including Stockholm, Oslo, Uppsala, Malmö, Göteborg and more in February and March of next year. For tickets and more information visit: livenation.com.

The Soundtrack of Our Lives Tour Dates