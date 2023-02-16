The Soundtrack of Our Lives Announces Reunion Shows For the First Time in Over a Decade

Home News Cait Stoddard February 16th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com Swedish rock band The Soundtrack of Our Lives broke up in 2013 but today the band have announced they are getting back together to perform a few summer shows and music festivals.

To share the news about the reunion, The Soundtrack of Our Lives went on their Instagram account to share the happy moment with their fans.

“June 16 Azkena Rock Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz (ES), August 11 Way Out West, Göteborg (SE) and August 12 Øyafestivalen, Oslo (NO).”

“Second Replay Of Life Reunion 2023.”

The Soundtrack of Our Lives were formed in 1995 and are best known for the songs “Sister Surround”, “Bigtime”,”Second Life Replay” and “Infra Riot.” The band’s music style comes from the sixties and seventies rock and punk music scenes. The music from the Rolling Stones and Iggy and the Stooges inspired The Soundtrack of Our Lives to become a successful rock band.