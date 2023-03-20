Bandcamp Employees Form Union

Home News Cait Stoddard March 20th, 2023 - 4:35 PM

According to pitchfork.com Bandcamp employees in the United States have announced they have formed a union, where members of the site’s editorial, design, support and engineering staffs are asking for “a fair and timely election” as Bandcamp United, which organized with the Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 1010.

In the article Bandcamp employees express their thoughts about the matter.

“We all chose to join this company as an extension of our own love for independent music, and believe that a site such as Bandcamp that aims to offer an ethical and fair alternative to the streaming economy should reflect its mission internally.”

The workers also have join several related new unions in the music industry which includes Moog, Secretly Group, and Spotify, plus the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers. The union drive follows a year when Bandcamp announced that Epic Games acquired the music platform for an undisclosed amount of money.

In the article Bandcamp’s co-founder and current CEO, Ethan Diamond addressed the situation in the following statement to Rolling Stone.

“We are aware that some Bandcamp employees are seeking to organize a union. Employees have a right to organize and we are reviewing the petition to understand their concerns.” Upon announcing the Epic buyout last year, Diamond promised the company would “continue to build Bandcamp around [its] artists-first revenue model.