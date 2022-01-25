mxdwn Music

Bandcamp Fridays Will Resume Starting February

Music platform, Bandcamp, will resume its services, including Bandcamp Fridays starting in February after a brief hiatus at the end of 2021, with events going monthly for now. This is a great opportunity for users to put extra money into artists’ pockets. To compare what this really means, the previous 17 Bandcamp Fridays have put over $70 Million in the pockets of Artists and Labels, which is a system that greatly surpasses Spotify or Apple Music. See the dates below and click here for more information.

 

Badcamp Friday Dates:

February 4
March 4
April 1
May 6

