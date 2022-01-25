Bandcamp Fridays Will Resume Starting February

Home News Jamie Reddy January 25th, 2022 - 11:05 PM

Music platform, Bandcamp, will resume its services, including Bandcamp Fridays starting in February after a brief hiatus at the end of 2021, with events going monthly for now. This is a great opportunity for users to put extra money into artists’ pockets. To compare what this really means, the previous 17 Bandcamp Fridays have put over $70 Million in the pockets of Artists and Labels, which is a system that greatly surpasses Spotify or Apple Music. See the dates below and click here for more information.

Bandcamp Fridays return on February 4th. https://t.co/3tQF43Lnh1 — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 24, 2022

Badcamp Friday Dates:

February 4

March 4

April 1

May 6