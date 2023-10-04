Lauren Mayberry and Lo Moon Cover PJ Harvey’s “Down By The Water”

Home News Roy Lott October 4th, 2023 - 8:18 PM

As part of their weekly residency at the Zebulon, Lo Moon was joined by Lauren Mayberry and performed the PJ Harvey classic “Down By The Water.” The War On Drugs’ Charlie Hall also joined in. Check out some fan footage of it below.

“Down By The Water” comes from Harvey’s highly acclaimed 1995 record To Bring You My Love.

Mayberry recently wrapped the North American leg of her first solo tour where she has debuted new solo material and has covered some more classic songs throughout including Madonna’s “Like A Prayer.” At her show in Los Angeles, she was joined by Lo Moon’s Sam Stewart to perform a cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak.” The European leg kicks off on October 5 in Glasgow. Other stops include Manchester, London, Paris and Prague before concluding October 25 in Madrid. Tickets are on sale now.

Shortly before the tour commenced, she released her first solo single called “Are You Awake.” “Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr, ” Mayberry said about the track. “I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly.”