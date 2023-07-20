Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Announces Fall 2023 Solo Tour Dates

Home News James Reed July 20th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES has announced a solo tour. “For a long time, I couldn’t imagine ever doing anything outside of CHVRCHES,” Mayberry says in an announcement video, which you can watch below. “Since I was 15 years old, I have always, only, ever been in a band. I always wanted so badly to belong somewhere — to be one of the boys, and to fit in. But as I sail / stumble through this era of my life (your 20s really do go by in a flash, kids), it has started to feel like there are things I want to write and say and do that need to be done on my own.”

Mayberry also says to CHVRCHES fans, don’t worry, the band is not breaking up. “We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written.”

Lauren’s tour begins on Labor Day in Washington, DC and then hits Brooklyn for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on September 16, followed by Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Urbana, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. She then has UK/EU dates in October.

Tickets for all North American dates go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 AM local time and all are listed, along with Lauren’s full statement on the tour, below.

LAUREN MAYBERRY – 2023 TOUR DATES

04 SEPTEMBER 2023 – 9:30 CLUB – WASHINGTON, DC

16 SEPTEMBER 2023 – MUSIC HALL OF WILLIAMSBURG – BROOKLYN, NY

18 SEPTEMBER 2023 – BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL – ALLSTON, MA

20 SEPTEMBER 2023 – HORSESHOE TAVERN – TORONTO, ON

22 SEPTEMBER 2023 – LINCOLN HALL – CHICAGO, IL

23 SEPTEMBER 2023 – PYGMALION – URBANA,, IL

25 SEPTEMBER 2023 – NEUMOS – SEATTLE, WA

26 SEPTEMBER 2023 – MISSISSIPPI STUDIOS – PORTLAND,, OR

28 SEPTEMBER 2023 – AUGUST HALL – SAN FRANCISCO, CA

29 SEPTEMBER 2023 – TROUBADOUR – LOS ANGELES, CA

05 OCTOBER 2023 – ORAN MOR – GLASGOW

06 OCTOBER 2023 – O2 INSTITUTE 3 – BIRMINGHAM

08 OCTOBER 2023 – GORILLA – MANCHESTER

09 OCTOBER 2023 – SCALA – LONDON

11 OCTOBER 2023 – MELKWEG OZ – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

12 OCTOBER 2023 – LIDO – BERLIN, GERMANY

13 OCTOBER 2023 – STROM – MUNICH, GERMANY

15 OCTOBER 2023 – LA MAROQUINERIE – PARIS, FRANCE

16 OCTOBER 2023 – LUXOR – COLOGNE, GERMANY

17 OCTOBER 2023 – ROCK CAFÉ – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLI

19 OCTOBER 2023 – FLEX – VIENNA, AUSTRIA

21 OCTOBER 2023 – BOGEN F – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND

22 OCTOBER 2023 – MAGNOLIA – MILAN

24 OCTOBER 2023 – LA NAU – BARCELONA, SPAIN

25 OCTOBER 2023 – SALA CAPERNICO – MADRID, SPAIN