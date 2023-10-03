Mitski Announces Winter & Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Last month Mitski released her new album The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We by Dead Oceans and since the album’s release, the artist has been presenting all acoustic performances of The Land in intimate venues in select cities in North America, the UK and Europe.

Today, Mitski has announced The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour that kicks off in the new year and will see the singer and her full band playing multiple nights in some of North America’s most beautiful seated theaters.

The tour will be stopping in Beacon Theatre and Kings Theatre in New York City, the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Massey Hall in Toronto, Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

A Mitski Artist Presale and Spotify Presale will begin Wednesday, October 4 at 10a.m. local time, and remaining pre sales begin Thursday, October 5 at 10a.m. local time.

All pre sales end Thursday, October 5 at 10 p.m, local time, with general on sale commencing on Friday, October 6 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at Mitski.com.

Mitski 2023-2024 Tour Dates

10/7 – Edinburgh, UK – Queens Hall #

10/9 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall #

10/11 – London, UK – Union Chapel #

10/14 – Berlin, DE – Babylon #

10/16 – Utrecht, NL – Tivoli / Vredenburg #

10/20 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon #

1/26 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore $

1/29 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center (Walt Disney Theater) $

2/2 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center $

2/6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met $

2/10 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall $

2/11 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall $

2/15 – Boston, MA – MGM $

2/16 – Boston, MA – MGM $

2/21 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre $

2/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre $

2/26 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre !

2/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre !

3/21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

3/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium *

3/29 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium *

4/04 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropolitan $

4/10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium +

4/11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium !

# = w/ Trust Fund

$ = w/ Tamino

! = w/ Sunny War

* = w/ Julia Jacklin