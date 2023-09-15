Mitski Debuts New Cinematic Music Video For “My Love Mine All Mine”

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 15th, 2023 - 2:43 PM

Indie artist Mitski has debuted a new music video for her newly released song, “My Love Mine All Mine,” today, Friday, September 15. The song “My Love Mine All Mine” is a part of her newly released album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We.” The music video can be streamed via YouTube.

Mitski’s music video is directed by A.G Rojas, who works for Park Pictures.

Canadian magazine for music and entertainment, Exclaim!, has reported their respective opinions on the singer-songwriter’s newly-released song: “My Love Mine All Mine” is an instant classic, hailed by Exclaim! as “both heartbreaking and hopeful, the kind of careful balance that Mitski has fine tuned in the decade since her debut.”

The song is also described to be the “beating heart of the album, wherein the singer [Mitski] imagines their love shining down on the earth from the moon, long after the speaker is gone.”

Before the release of the said music video, Mitski had recently performed an acoustic show at the theatre at Ace Hotel. She performed the show last month on the 20th of September.