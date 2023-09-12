Olivia Rodrigo Shares Energetic New Music Video “Get Him Back!”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Today artist Olivia Rodrigo has shared the official video for “get him back!,” which is the new focus track from the singer’s sophomore album GUTS. Pitchfork singled out “get him back!” as a highlight from GUTS, which was released last week by Geffen Records. The New York Times hailed the track as a “playful, infectious and dryly hilarious singalong” while The Atlantic called it “fantastic.”

Directed by Jack Begert of production company Psycho Films and lensed in Los Angeles by director of photography Xiaolong Liu, the fast paced video captures the reckless energy of the song and explores the double meaning of the phrase “get him back.” Multiple versions of Rodrigo are seen and some of the scenes are consumed with exacting revenge on an ex while others are dreaming up ways to win him back.

The visuals using the crash zoom technique was achieved with the new Telephoto camera on iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 Pro models feature powerful camera upgrades that enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses, with incredible image and video quality.

With the new USB-C connector, creators and filmmakers can enjoy the benefits of new pro workflows like ProRes recording directly to an external drive up to 4K 60fps. Also the iPhone 15 Pro now enables Log encoding, by offering more range and flexibility for visual effects and color grading in post production. It is the first smartphone in the world to support ACE, which is a global color standard for major movie productions.