The Streets Debut Pulsating New Single “Each Day Gives”

October 1st, 2023

According to NME, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Mike Skinner has returned with yet another new single entitled “Each Day Gives.” The track follows the release of “Too Much Yayo” and “Troubled Waters.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Skinner offered, “‘Each Day Gives’ comes as the main characters are facing a dilemma and working out what to do after their plans go awry. The song talks about overcoming little (and big) adversities and waking up each morning and treating it as a fresh start, until the next dilemma kicks in!”

Each of the singles serve as glimpses of what listeners can expect from the highly anticipated forthcoming studio album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light which is set to release later this month on October 20.

The record is much more than an album, however, as it serves a cinematic purpose. The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light serves as a soundtrack for a film of the same name which follows a murder mystery storyline in London’s club scene. Skinner has poured his creativity into the film and album, writing, directing, shooting, editing, scoring and funding both projects. That’s not to say, however, that the album cannot be understood without watching the film; although they are intrinsically linked, both can be enjoyed separately.