The Streets Announces New Album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light for Oct 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Troubled Waters”

Roy Lott July 12th, 2023 - 10:37 PM

Mike Skinner announces the first full-length The Streets album since “Computers and Blues” in 2011. Accompanied by Skinner’s debut Feature Film of the same name, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, the album has a set release for October 20th via 679 Recordings/Warner Music UK Ltd . In celebration of the upcoming album, The Streets share a first taste from the record, “Troubled Waters” and in support of the album Skinner will also embark on a headline UK tour beginning on October 26, concluding at London’s historic Alexandra Palace on November 16.

“It has been seven long years working on this film and album. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready,” Skinner explains. “I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I’ve directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it. The album doesn’t exist without it. Ultimately it’s all the fruits of a decade on the DJ circuit, watching people in clubs and back rooms, testing out beats and basslines to see what connected – and putting it all together into The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light.”

Check out the new single and music video for “Troubled Waters” below.

The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light Tracklist:

1. Too Much Yayo

2. Money Isn’t Everything

3. Walk Of Shame

4. Something To Hide

5. Shake Hands With Shadows

6. Not A Good Idea

7. Bright Sunny Day

8. The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light

9. Funny Dream

10. Gonna Hurt When This Is Over

11. Kick The Can

12. Each Day Gives

13. Someone Else’s Tune

14. Troubled Waters

2023 Tour Dates:

10/26 – Nottingham – Rock City

10/27 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/28 – Sheffield – O2 Academy

11/02 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

11/03 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

11/04 – Leeds – O2 Academy

11/09 – Liverpool – The Mountford Hall

11/10 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

11/13 – Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR

11/14 – Bournemouth – O2 Academy

11/16 – London – Alexandra Palace