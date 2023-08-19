The Streets Shares Eclectic New Single “Too Much Yayo”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 19th, 2023 - 12:15 PM

Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Mike Skinner has returned with a brand new single “Too Much Yayo.” The song serves as part of his highly anticipated forthcoming studio album The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light which is set to release later this year on October 20.

The record is much more than an album, however, as it serves a cinematic purpose. The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light serves as a soundtrack for a film of the same name which follows a murder mystery storyline in London’s club scene. Skinner has poured his creativity into the film and album, writing, directing, shooting, editing, scoring and funding both projects. That’s not to say, however, that the album cannot be understood without watching the film; although they are intrinsically linked, both can be enjoyed separately.

Discussing the inspiration behind “Too Much Yayo,” Skinner explained, “‘Too Much Yayo’ is the first song on the album and it really is the focus of the first key scene in my film. The film is set in nightclubs, places I’ve spent many nights over the past few years DJing and performing. Obviously, clubs, music and drugs all go hand in hand – and the song really is about setting the scene before the story starts to unfold – we’ve all been in clubs like this and either been the liability or seen the liability.”