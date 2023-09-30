Dan Auerbach Announces “Keep It Hid” Reissue

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 30th, 2023 - 3:35 PM

Dan Auerbach, musician and songwriter, is returning to his roots, reissuing his debut album” Keep It Hid.” Auerbach is best known as the frontman of The Black Keys, so a loyal fan base accompanies him.

According to a press release, the re-release “is equipped with new album art, a limited-edition cassette release for the first time, and six updated vinyl variants: including exclusive variants for US Indie Record Stores (Orange + Black Marble), Tennessee Indie Record Stores (signed copies on Peach + Black Marble), Easy Eye Sound’s online store (limited signed copies on Orange + Yellow Splatter), Vinyl Me, Please (Maroon Marble, limited to 750 copies) and Newbury Comics (signed copies on Orange + Black two-sided vinyl)”

The stellar track list already adored by his fans will be located below. Auerbach also released a single titled “Every Chance I Get ( I Want You In The Flesh).” Read more about Dan Auerbach here.

DAN AUERBACH – KEEP IT HID TRACKLIST

Trouble Weighs A Ton

I Want Some More

Heartbroken, In Disrepair

Because I Should

Whispered Words (Pretty Lies)

Real Desire

When The Night Comes

Mean Monsoon

The Prowl

Keep It Hid

My Last Mistake

When I Left The Room

Street Walkin’