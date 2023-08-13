The Weeknd Says He’s Refusing Future Features Unless Daft Punk Reunite

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 13th, 2023 - 11:44 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Photo by Richard Saethang

The Weekend has stated that he will no longer be doing any guest features unless Daft Punk ever gets back together. This was said during a recent After Hours Til Dawn show when The Weekend introduced a song called “Another One of Me” which he has not announced the release date for. At this show according to Pitchfork, The Weekend stated to the crowd, “And I just wanna say, this, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career, so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.” and apparently later on he wrote on social media “the final feature… unless daft punk ever gets back together.”

Pitchfork states, “The Weeknd has been a prolific guest artist throughout his career, making a name for himself in his earliest days with his spot on Drake’s Take Care song “Crew Love.” He’s also released successful collaborations with Future (“Low Life”), Lana Del Rey (“Lust for Life”), FKA twigs (“Tears in the Club”), and more. He recently appeared on two Utopia songs with Travis Scott (“K-Pop” and “Circus Maximus”) and worked with Mike Dean across 4:23.”

This new statement of no longer doing any features will surely change The Weekend’s career for good. If The Weekend sticks to his word which it seems like he has so far many fans may be losing his influence on other artist’s work. From here we can only wait and see what The Weekend will do, but either way, it will certainly be an interesting future for the artist and his fans.