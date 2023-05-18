mxdwn Music

Live Nation Announces Single Day Festival Weekend Passes Selling for $99 to 13 Festivals

May 18th, 2023 - 1:00 PM

Live Nation has an amazing new deal for those looking to attend festivals without breaking the bank. According to Brooklyn Vegan the live entertainment company has announced it’s offering single-day tickets to 13 festivals for only $99 as part of its annual concert week. These All-In One-Day Tickets provide concertgoers access to a variety of 2023V festivals with a diverse selection of artists from all genres including the following:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28
Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28
Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16
Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20
FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23
FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24
Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11
Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22
lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4
One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9
Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4
Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1
TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM at Live Nation All fees are already included upfront in the $99 price.

All tickets will go back to standard pricing after the end of Festival Weekend.

