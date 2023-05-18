Live Nation Announces Single Day Festival Weekend Passes Selling for $99 to 13 Festivals

Live Nation has an amazing new deal for those looking to attend festivals without breaking the bank. According to Brooklyn Vegan the live entertainment company has announced it’s offering single-day tickets to 13 festivals for only $99 as part of its annual concert week. These All-In One-Day Tickets provide concertgoers access to a variety of 2023V festivals with a diverse selection of artists from all genres including the following:
Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28
Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28
Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16
Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20
FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23
FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24
Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11
Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22
lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4
One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9
Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4
Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1
TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13
Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM at Live Nation All fees are already included upfront in the $99 price.
All tickets will go back to standard pricing after the end of Festival Weekend.