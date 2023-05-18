Live Nation Announces Single Day Festival Weekend Passes Selling for $99 to 13 Festivals

Home News Renita Wright May 18th, 2023 - 1:00 PM

Live Nation has an amazing new deal for those looking to attend festivals without breaking the bank. According to Brooklyn Vegan the live entertainment company has announced it’s offering single-day tickets to 13 festivals for only $99 as part of its annual concert week. These All-In One-Day Tickets provide concertgoers access to a variety of 2023V festivals with a diverse selection of artists from all genres including the following:

Adjacent Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – May 27-28

Afro Nation – Miami, FL – May 27-28

Broccoli City Festival – Washington, DC – July 15-16

Catbird Music Festival – Bethel, NY – Aug 19-20

FairWell Festival – Redmond, OR – July 21-23

FORMAT Festival – Bentonville, AR – Sep 22-24

Gov Ball – New York, NY – June 9-11

Greenville Country Music Fest – Greenville, SC – Oct 20-22

lavender wild – Toronto, ON – June 4

One Fine Day Festival – Philadelphia, PA – September 9

Roots Picnic – Philadelphia, PA – June 2-4

Sound on Sound Music Festival – Bridgeport, CT – Sept 30-Oct 1

TidalWave Music Festival – Atlantic City, NJ – Aug 11-13

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 19 at 10 AM ET through Monday, May 22 at 11:59 PM at Live Nation All fees are already included upfront in the $99 price.