Journey Announces Spring 2024 ‘50th Anniversary Freedom’ North American Tour Dates With Toto

Home News Cait Stoddard September 25th, 2023 - 1:55 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Rock band Journey have has announced a new round of shows for their 50 Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 featuring very special guest Toto. Journey will take the stage in 30 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights” and more.

Presented by AEG Presents, Journey Freedom Tour 2024 begins February 9 in Biloxi, MS before making stops in Raleigh, Louisville, Omaha, Las Vegas and more.

Citi is the official card of the Journey50 ANNIVERSARY Freedom Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre sale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, September 26 at 10a.m. local time until Thursday, September 28 at 10p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

For complete pre sale details visit www.citientertainment.com/ landing/journey_2023. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and much more. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10a.m. local time.

Speaking about the tour, Journey band memberNeal Schon states: ““We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends.”

Jonathan Cain adds: “Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered.”

Toto’s Steve Lukather mentions: “We are thrilled to have been asked to join our dear friends Journey on the road again. We had such a blast the last couple of tours across North America together. Great success and so much fun. It is truly one big happy family, and it is a great night of music. Can’t wait to see you all out there soon in 2024!”

Journey 50 Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024

2/9 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

2/12 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

2/14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

2/15 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

2/17 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

2/18 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

2/21 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion

2/22 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

2/24 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

2/26 – Madison, WI – Kohl Center

2/28 – Sioux City, IA – Tyson Events Center

2/29 – Rapid City, SD – The Monument

3/2 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

3/4 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

3/7 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

3/9 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

3/10 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

3/13 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

3/15 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

3/16 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

3/21 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

3/22 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena

4/15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

4/16 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

4/19 – Fort Wayne, IN – Memorial Coliseum

4/20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

4/23 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

4/26 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

4/27 – Wilkes Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

4/29 – Bridgeport, CT – Total Mortgage Arena