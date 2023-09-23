mxdwn Music

Menu

John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO And More Share Peculiar New Single “Ruth’s Mouth”

September 23rd, 2023 - 9:37 PM

John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO And More Share Peculiar New Single “Ruth’s Mouth”

John Dwyer (synths), Tom Dolas (synths), Kyp Malone (synths), Heather Lockie (strings), Brad Caulins (sax), Ciriza (vocals and lyrics), Andres Renteria (hand drums), and Archis Carey (bassoon) have formed a group or band together and shared their first single “Ruth’s Mouth.” This is to commemorate their debut LP announcement Ritual/Habit/Ceremony that will be out October 13 via Castle Face. 

In this single, the band adopts an innovative tone with a smooth, soft touch with the strings running over with a post punk beat. This song has a touch of fantasy between the noise in some of the sounds. At the end of the song, we can notice some improvisation of casually ambient music.

John Dywer shares a brief summary about this experience as a band, “An experiment in symphonic improvisation paired with synthesizer-scapes. Strings, reeds, synths & hand percussion all blend sweetly into an odd landscape indeed. The final touch was to bring aboard some singers I have loved over the years. I’m so pleased they were all willing to participate and I’m very tickled by the plane we navigate.Once YoshimiO agreed to be on board, I knew we were going to be OK. 

Recorded & mixed at my home studio (Stu-Stu-Studio in Los Angeles) and remotely. This one was a slow burn to see the light of day. And here it is in its final crystal form. 

Celebrating the spaces between ritual, habit & ceremony. And all the parallels between. The line is blurred. This is occult adjacent strain of sound. At home in daly ritual, contemplation & meditation.” 

If you want to read another article about this band click right here 




Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2023. All rights reserved.