John Dwyer, Kyp Malone, YoshimiO And More Share Peculiar New Single “Ruth’s Mouth”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 23rd, 2023 - 9:37 PM

John Dwyer (synths), Tom Dolas (synths), Kyp Malone (synths), Heather Lockie (strings), Brad Caulins (sax), Ciriza (vocals and lyrics), Andres Renteria (hand drums), and Archis Carey (bassoon) have formed a group or band together and shared their first single “Ruth’s Mouth.” This is to commemorate their debut LP announcement Ritual/Habit/Ceremony that will be out October 13 via Castle Face.

In this single, the band adopts an innovative tone with a smooth, soft touch with the strings running over with a post punk beat. This song has a touch of fantasy between the noise in some of the sounds. At the end of the song, we can notice some improvisation of casually ambient music.

John Dywer shares a brief summary about this experience as a band, “An experiment in symphonic improvisation paired with synthesizer-scapes. Strings, reeds, synths & hand percussion all blend sweetly into an odd landscape indeed. The final touch was to bring aboard some singers I have loved over the years. I’m so pleased they were all willing to participate and I’m very tickled by the plane we navigate.Once YoshimiO agreed to be on board, I knew we were going to be OK.

Recorded & mixed at my home studio (Stu-Stu-Studio in Los Angeles) and remotely. This one was a slow burn to see the light of day. And here it is in its final crystal form.

Celebrating the spaces between ritual, habit & ceremony. And all the parallels between. The line is blurred. This is occult adjacent strain of sound. At home in daly ritual, contemplation & meditation.”

If you want to read another article about this band click right here