Rival Sons Share Reflective New Single “Mercy”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 22nd, 2023 - 3:55 PM

Long Beach-based rock band Rival Sons released a brand new track entitled “Mercy.” The song follows the arrival of “Sweet Life,” the lead single from their forthcoming new album Lightbringer which is set to arrive later this year on October 20.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, vocalist Jay Buchanan offered, “It’s so conductive, the way trauma moves from person to person. Anger moves like electricity in a similar way, once it gets inside you it immediately seeks transmission to latch onto someone or something else. The verses have this cyclical friction to them and it brought this to mind; inherited trauma and its vicious, silent grip. Breaking these cycles begins with recognition and I wanted to sing about that. Try a little mercy, mercy never lets you down.”

Back in March, the band announced their spring 2023 North American tour dates alongside Greta Van Fleet, The Record Company, Black Angels and Starcrawler. They also shared their single “Bird In The Hand” from their newly released album Darkfighter which arrived in early June this year. Darkfighter, the band’s seventh studio album, was originally announced October of last year along with the release of their track “Nobody Wants To Die.”