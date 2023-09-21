Avenged Sevenfold Unveil Striking New Video For “Mattel”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 2:25 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Rock band Avenged Sevenfold have shared their a twisted music video for the new single “Mattel.” Directed by Zoe Katz, the live action visual plunges into a plastic world starring various dolls.

Avenged Sevenfold not only continues a career tradition of arresting and provocative visuals but they also raise the bar once again with their face smacking instrumentation and killer vocal performance.

“Mattel” is from the band’s eighth full length LP Life Is But a Dream… and it follows the smash hit song “Nobody,” which hit number one on the Rock radio charts.

Avenged Sevenfold just kicked off the second leg of the Life Is But a Dream… North American Tour. Joined by the likes of Falling In Reverse and Kim Dracula, the band continue to roll through arenas and amphitheaters coast to coast through October.

Forbes summed up the current jaunt by stating: “If anything at all, art is simply to express one’s self with the hopes of whoever’s consuming it to feel something. In that respect, A7X have already accomplished far more than many of their rock and metal contemporaries with Life Is But A Dream…”