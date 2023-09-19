Glen Hansard Debuts Inspirational New Single & Video “There’s No Mountain”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Irish musician Glen Hansard has shared the new song“There’s No Mountain.” The song points forward to the virtue of simply pressing on, despite the cataclysms global and personal that might challenge any stable orbit.

The tune also calls to mind Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” with the insightful line “When you go without, then you’ll go within” and the power of positivity with the inspirational sentiment “There’s no mountain great or small that you can’t climb.”

The song is about about the great possibility that the journey is nearing its completion than its ending but Hansard is not yet ready to come to a standstill because there are more mountains to climb, there is more terrain to explore.

The process of recording, and songwriting is “must be an intuitive leap into what feels right.” says Hansard. “When it feels right, I usually run from it, mix it quickly before it collapses.”

A song that will resonate with fans of Hansard’s earlier solo work, “There’s No Mountain” is featured on his new album All That Was East Is West of Me Now, which drops on October 20.

Equal parts noisy and meditative with sprawling and hypnotic, the album was produced by long time Hansard and The Frames co conspirator David Odlum at his home studio on the outskirts of Dublin.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister