Glen Hansard Announces New Album All That Was East Is West Of Me Now for Oct 2023 Release

July 29th, 2023

Glen Hansard is releasing his fifth solo album, All That Was East Is West Of Me Now and has released a music video for a new song titled “The Feast of St. John” that features Warren Ellis. ANTI- will release All That Was East Is West of Me Now on October 20. Check out “The Feast of St. John” below, followed by the album’s tracklist, cover art, and impending tour dates.

This is Hansard’s first album in over four years, and it follows a period in which he collaborated with Eddie Vedder and Cat Power, as well as live appearances with The Frames and Markéta Irglová/The Swell Season. In November 2022, Hansard arranged a series of five performances at his modest neighbourhood pub. In a press release, he asserts, “A song only becomes what it is through witness; the song finds a different way.”

After five days, Hansard had a record and began recording with his longstanding collaborator David Odlum.

Hansard adds: “I didn’t tell anyone. We set up in the nook and played for the residents, some of whom were only partially paying attention. A group of farmers and employees, dart enthusiasts, and pool sharks. I played two hours of new compositions each week, some of which were complete and others incomplete. Through this process, I realised what I had and what I needed to improve – which songs were successful and which were only decent in my mind. It immediately solidified my decision-making. It was as if the album suddenly materialised in that bar. And not previously.”

Hansard explains that the album’s title derives from the “sudden realisation that there’s more behind than ahead.”

Hansard and Markéta Irglová recently collaborated on the tune “The Answer is Yes” as The Swell Season.

’All That Was East Is West Of Me Now’

1. The FeastOf St. John

2. Down On Our Knees

3. There’s No Mountain

4. Sure As The Rain

5. Between Us There Is Music

6. Ghost

7. Bearing Witness

8. Short Life

9. Outro

Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova: The Swell Season US Tour Dates

8/8 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/9 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall SOLD OUT

8/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – The Wang Theatre

8/12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

8/14 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

8/15 – Washington DC @ The Anthem

8/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens SOLD OUT

8/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed SOLD OUT

8/20 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

8/23 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

8/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

8/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

8/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT