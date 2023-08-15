Glen Hansard Shares Captivating New Single “Sure As The Rain”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 15th, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Today artist Glen Hansard has shared his new song “Sure As The Rain,” which is a musical love letter to singer’s wife and the mother of his nearly one year old son. The song features Via Mardot on theremin, whom Hansard contacted after seeing a series of artist’s performances online.

As a whole, “Sure As The Rain” is a beautiful jazz tune that brings a sense of wonderment due how the instrumentation sizzles air with a romantic sound while Hansard‘s vocal performance serenades the years with bittersweet harmony. “Sure As The Rain” does show how much love and affection Hansard has for his wife because each vocal tone brings a feeling of hopelessly falling in love.

In the press release Hansard explains the meaning behind his latest composition.

“It’s a song about finally being happy in the place you’re in, despite the wild instincts and longings to run to the next bright and shining thing. A declaration of each other, as independent spirits who’ve chosen to conjoin and bring new life into our world. In short, it’s a love song. A song that recognizes the natural in each other, the love that’s growing wild and the pram in the hallway as a symbol of that grand adventure.”

Hansard is set to release his fifth solo record All That Was East Is West Of Me Now on October 20. The album came together thru a series of five gigs Hansard arranged at his small local pub over the course of November 2022.