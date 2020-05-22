Ian MacKaye’s New Band Coriky Announces New June 2020 Release Date for Debut Album and Shares New Song “Too Many Husbands”

Home News Ariel King May 22nd, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ian MacKaye’s band Coriky shared the latest single from their self-titled debut album and announced a new release date. The album was originally planned to drop in March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the date had been pushed back and will now be released on June 12.

MacKaye’s prior work included being Fugazi, Minor Thread and The Even’s frontman. Coriky also consists of Joe Lally, who played in Fugazi alongside MacKaye, as well as being a member of The Messthetics and Amy Farina, MacKaye’s wife and member of The Evens.

<a href="http://coriky.bandcamp.com/album/coriky">Coriky by Coriky</a>

Farina’s vocals blend well with the rough edges of “Too Many Husbands” as she takes over the drums. Lally joins her with his thunderous bass and MacKaye plays a ragged guitar. Each of them hit the song heavy, their sound unrestrained and sturdy while the guitar riffs flow in a smooth sequence.

Coriky will be available for streaming on June 12 and physical copies arrive in stores June 26 while pre-orders start being shipped on May 29. “Too Many Husbands” is the fifth track of the album and it’s second single following “Clean Kill,” which had been released back in February.

Coriky first formed in 2015, the band not playing their first shows until 2018 before they even had a name. Coriky was recorded last year with Don Zientara engineering the album and MacKaye returning to Inner Ear Studios in Virginia.

