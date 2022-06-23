Carla Kihlstedt To Play 26 Songs During 26 Little Deaths Show

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 7:29 PM

American composer, multi instrumentalist and vocalist Carla Kihlstedt is scheduled to perform 26 songs alongside a chamber ensemble during the world premiere of her 26 Little Deaths show which is inspired by Edward Gorey’s book The Gashlycrumb Tinies. The show will be taking place from June 23 to 24 at the Jan Serr studio at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

The performance has been likened to a mixture of Tim Burton, Edgar Allen Poe and part “art song.” The songs will be based off Gorey’s dark alphabet book which is about 26 children who each meet their demise. The event is both in person and virtual with an option to livestream. Tickets may be purchased here.

Kihlstedt is a member of the musical band Rabbit Rabbit in which her husband, Matthias Bossi, is also a member. The pair has released three installments of their Rabbit Rabbit Radio series. She is also a part of the experimental rock band Sleepytime Gorilla Museum who in 2020 announced that their album was near completion. The band has released four albums, Grand Opening and Closing in 2001, Live in 2003, Of Natural History in 2004 and In Glorious Times in 2007.