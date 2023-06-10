Cuco Shares Rendition of Roberto Carlos Classic “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo”

Home News Zach Monteiro June 10th, 2023 - 3:33 PM

Mexican-American singer and songwriter Omar Banos, otherwise known as Cuco, has recently released his rendition of Brazilian singer Roberto Carlos’ “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo”. Cuco dedicates the cover of Carlos’ classic to his late grandfather, in the spirit of the coming Father’s Day.

Cuco’s rendition of the song, while playing similarly to Carlos’ original version, puts a spin on some of the instrumentals, such as the use of the guitar strings throughout the song. Of course, Cuco himself stylizes his lyrics a bit differently compared to Carlos’. Overall, Cuco’s rendition respects the classic performed by the “King of Latin Music”. while also standing on its own two feet.

Cuco’s rendition on “Mi Querido, Mi Viejo, Mi Amigo” is not the first single the singer has dedicated to his late grandfather. He had also released his single “Pendant” at the end of last year, also as a dedication.

Cuco continues in the theme of the exploration of self and of family since the release of his sophomore album Fantasy Gateway last year. He reflects on his past experiences as a teen and his growth into adulthood; this is seen in his latest album along with his newest cover.

“I’ve always been an imaginative person, and found nostalgia alluring.” Banos says in a press release regarding his sophomore album. “That’s the fantasy gateway for me: Being in a perfect place, but feeling discomfort.”

Cuco’s next highly anticipated performance is scheduled for August 11 in San Francisco, California for the Outside Lands music festival.

