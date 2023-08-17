Cold War Kids Announce New Album “Cold War Kids” for November 2023 Release and Share New Single “Run Away With Me”

Home News James Reed August 17th, 2023 - 3:12 PM

Los Angeles, CA – August 16, 2023 – Cold War Kids have announced their 10th studio album, Cold War Kids, that will arrive on November 3 via AWAL. To celebrate, the band has also shared the second single off the album, the pop/rock summer anthem “Run Away With Me,” which was also World Premiered on iHeart Radio today.

With its funky groove and huge chorus, “Run Away With Me” sets the tone for the LP as a whole – 12 high-minded, stylistically diverse songs referencing everything from Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four. Frontman Nathan Willet notes, “We started “Run Away With Me ” with Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Linda Linda’s ) as this Sly Stone type of funky soul song that evolved into a more soulful pop tune about two desperate, down-and-out lovers.”

Today’s single follows Cold War Kids’ previously released “Double Life” which saw support from, among others, Spin, Under The Radar, Yahoo! Music, and American Songwriter who called it “an energetic, shoulder-shaking new single.” The band played that song and other fan favorites on their recent tour as the direct support for Tears For Fears. The run included a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in June and culminated with a performance at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this month.

You can now pre-order vinyl and pre-save the album HERE.

“Run Away With Me” delves into themes of growing up and freedom. “This sailor boy’s going out on leave Tomorrow night where will I be? Another town or back to sea? I’m most alive when I’m wild and free”. It talks about finding a lover and how people grow apart. “When you say my name Will you find another lover I can be replaced Wait until we meet again”. The song addresses that trope in movies where someone runs away with someone (usually a lover) to discover something about themselves they wouldn’t find on their own. “I wanna breathe you in Put your fears to rest I’ll show you everything If you take a chance Run away with me”. The lyrics repeat themselves to emphasize what happens “If you take a chance”. The song ends repeating “run away with me”.

Cold War Kids Track Listing:

Double Life

Run Away With Me

Stray

Toxic Mask

Another Name

Blame

Empty Inside

Braindead Megaphone

Sunday In The City

For Your Love

Betting On Us

Starring Role