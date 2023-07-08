Olivia Rodrigo Shares Video of Piano-Only Version of “Vampire”

Home News Zach Monteiro July 8th, 2023 - 6:44 PM

Olivia Rodrigo has recently released a video for a piano-only version of her new hit single “Vampire”. This follows the recent release of the singer’s main version of “Vampire” the lead single of her upcoming sophomore album Guts.

As the title of the video suggests, this new version of Rodrigo’s lead single (which she had written alongside her producer, Dan Nigro.) is a stripped-down version of the original; a more intimate take solely featuring the piano keys and Rodrigo herself. The camerawork adds onto this experience, beginning the recording with the top-down angle of Rodrigo performing on the piano, before going in for closer shots of the singer once she gets into the chorus.

According to Stereogum, the release of this new version of Rodrigo’s lead single follows the publication of her Vogue profile. In the profile, she talks about how she’s planning on seeing The Cure in concert with her father, saying “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad. He’s introducing me to all the bands he went to see when he was my age.”

Within the profile comes the topic of her upcoming sophomore album Guts, with the point being made that this album focuses on her demeanor and maturity as she goes into her 20’s. Olivia Rodigo’s new album is slated to release on September 8th.

