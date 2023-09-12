Ghost Live Debut “Twenties” At First Kia Forum Show In L.A.

Home News Cait Stoddard September 12th, 2023 - 2:22 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to loudersound.com, rock band Ghost are currently ending their Impera US Tour with a performance in Los Angeles that took place on September 11 at the Kia Forum.

With mobile devices or recording equipment permitted at the concert, Ghost surprised their fans by performing the song “Twenties.” According to setlist.fm, the band played “Twenties” live for the very first time live.

Also Ghost performed one of their beloved covers for the first time tour. “If You Have Ghosts” was originally released by 13 Floor Elevators frontman and psychedelic rock pioneer Roky Erikson and reimagined by Ghost for their 2013 EP If You Have Ghost.

The band’s version of the track, featured two cellists with a bittersweet dash of piano playing, which was performed on a separate stage from the rest of the set.

Although there is not footage or pictures available, surely Ghost dazzles the audience’s minds with their performance of “Twenties” and cover of “If You Have Ghosts.”