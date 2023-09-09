Ghost’s “Mary On A Cross” Now Certified Platinum Within The U.S

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 9th, 2023 - 1:22 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

On the historical date of September 7th, the artist Ghost’s song “Mary On A Cross” was officially certified platinum in the U.S. Ghost is a Swedish rock band formed in 2006. The band’s music is often described as a fusion of heavy metal, hard rock, and psychedelic rock.

According to Blabbermouth, the song was the fourth of Ghost songs to “achieve gold status’. Joining the ranks of “Cirice,” “Dance Macabre,” and “Square Hammer,” all of Ghost’s previous songs have already reached gold status in the eyes of the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America).

The song “Mary On A Cross” recently gained a new following. Thanks to a TikTok user who used a slowed-down version of the song referring to the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” The rock band, fresh off of this new attention, released an official slowed-down version of this song.

The song harnessed a lot of attention for the band as it was the band’s first Top 40 single. If you’re a fan of Ghost, check out their pop-up shop, which is open from August 25th to September 17th. Read more here.